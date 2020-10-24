Focused Investors LLC Sells 210,100 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Focused Investors LLC decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 210,100 shares during the period. American Express comprises approximately 2.6% of Focused Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Focused Investors LLC owned about 0.08% of American Express worth $64,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in American Express by 13.7% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 150.0% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 5.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 2.6% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 11.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXP. Citigroup downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Compass Point upped their target price on American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $100.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.58. The company has a market capitalization of $81.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.