Focused Investors LLC Sells 17,400 Shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Focused Investors LLC trimmed its position in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the quarter. McDonald's makes up 5.6% of Focused Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Focused Investors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of McDonald's worth $135,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald's in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald's during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald's by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in McDonald's by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald's during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $228.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $170.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.39. McDonald's Co. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that McDonald's Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald's’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of McDonald's from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald's presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.00.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

