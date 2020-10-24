Focused Investors LLC Sells 15,600 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Focused Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 606,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the quarter. Anthem accounts for 6.7% of Focused Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Focused Investors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Anthem worth $162,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 148.0% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 315.8% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in Anthem by 130.8% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Anthem by 77.5% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.79.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $310.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $274.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. Anthem had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $29.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,236.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,437,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

