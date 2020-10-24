Focused Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 219,800 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Focused Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 219,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,345,000. Northrop Grumman comprises approximately 2.8% of Focused Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Focused Investors LLC owned 0.13% of Northrop Grumman at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.00.

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total value of $1,663,891.53. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NOC opened at $308.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.81. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $263.31 and a one year high of $385.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $325.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.81.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

