Focused Investors LLC Has $91.75 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Focused Investors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. FedEx comprises 3.8% of Focused Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $91,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 16.4% during the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at $284,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at $277,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.7% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,742 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $283.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $293.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.89 and a 200-day moving average of $175.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $264,798.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,050.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $192,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,189.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,190 shares of company stock valued at $22,433,860 over the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised FedEx from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on FedEx from $167.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $280.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on FedEx from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.60.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

