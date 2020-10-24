Focused Investors LLC Has $75.93 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Focused Investors LLC lessened its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,364,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 46,000 shares during the period. The TJX Companies makes up about 3.1% of Focused Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Focused Investors LLC owned 0.11% of The TJX Companies worth $75,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 63.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 293.8% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 33.4% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TJX opened at $57.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The firm has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a PE ratio of 100.04, a PEG ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.71.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. MKM Partners cut their target price on The TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.81.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

