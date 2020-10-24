Focused Investors LLC Has $71.24 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Focused Investors LLC trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 2.9% of Focused Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Focused Investors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Goldman Sachs Group worth $71,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $307,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 121.9% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 15.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,594,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $205.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.43. The company has a market cap of $70.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 18.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.62.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

