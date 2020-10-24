Focused Investors LLC Decreases Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Focused Investors LLC reduced its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 802,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,200 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet makes up approximately 4.5% of Focused Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Focused Investors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Zimmer Biomet worth $109,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 30.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 292,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,414,000 after buying an additional 10,441 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 66.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 240,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,806,000 after buying an additional 96,120 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 55.4% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZBH opened at $142.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 891.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $161.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.27.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.77. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.83.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

