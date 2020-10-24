Focused Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 189,000 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Focused Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 189,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,440,000. Lockheed Martin accounts for 3.0% of Focused Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.6% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $568,000. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.9% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.2% in the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 5,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $374.33 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $385.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.66 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.74%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.18.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

