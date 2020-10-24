Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flex from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Flex from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Flex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Flex from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Flex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Get Flex alerts:

Shares of Flex stock opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.49. Flex has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $15.61. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.95, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.73.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Flex had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Flex will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Flex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

Further Reading: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.