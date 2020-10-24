FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $67.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FirstCash Inc. is an operator of pawn stores. The company focuses on serving cash and credit constrained consumers through its retail pawn locations, which buy and sell jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, musical instruments and other merchandise. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador. FirstCash, Inc., formerly known as First Cash Financial Services Inc., is based in Arlington, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FCFS. TheStreet lowered FirstCash from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush lowered FirstCash from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised FirstCash from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised FirstCash from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. FirstCash has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.75.

Shares of NYSE FCFS opened at $56.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.12. FirstCash has a 12 month low of $55.22 and a 12 month high of $90.56.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCFS. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter worth $40,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the first quarter worth $50,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter worth $63,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 33.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

