First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st.
First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $9.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.20.
About First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd
