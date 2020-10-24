First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average is $5.46. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

