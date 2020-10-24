First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average is $5.46. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile
