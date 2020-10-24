First Heartland Consultants Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $128.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $231.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

