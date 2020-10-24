First Heartland Consultants Inc. Takes $325,000 Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total transaction of $722,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,494.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,461,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,825 shares of company stock worth $25,257,904 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $139.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.52. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $157.07.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.22.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

