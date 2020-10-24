First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 6,576 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,576 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 44,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 9,874 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 21,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $486,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 54,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 66.8% during the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 26,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $38.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.37. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $38.67.

