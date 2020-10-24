First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 612 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $376,000. Crossvault Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 49,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 37,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KO stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.03 and a 200-day moving average of $47.48. The firm has a market cap of $217.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

In related news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $9,604,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 436,439 shares of company stock valued at $21,012,407. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.28.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

