First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 162 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,082 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank OZK raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 26,066 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.6% in the third quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.1% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.3% in the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,169 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,707,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX opened at $90.80 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $94.13. The company has a market capitalization of $102.40 billion, a PE ratio of 81.80, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

