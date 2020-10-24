First Heartland Consultants Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $134,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after buying an additional 21,380 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period.

BATS:ITA opened at $164.84 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.53.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

