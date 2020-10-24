First Heartland Consultants Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000.

ESGU opened at $78.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.64. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $49.12 and a 1 year high of $81.70.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.