First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $475,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 1,754.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF stock opened at $158.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.24. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $109.28 and a 1 year high of $177.36.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

