First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $4.79 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Truehand Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000.

IVV stock opened at $346.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $339.63 and its 200-day moving average is $317.84. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

