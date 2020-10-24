First Heartland Consultants Inc. Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 159.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,585 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $44,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 64.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 56.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Sunday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.71.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $84.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.82. The stock has a market cap of $146.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

