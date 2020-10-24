First Heartland Consultants Inc. Acquires New Shares in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 14,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 21,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 20,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Enbridge from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Enbridge from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

ENB stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $58.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average of $30.95.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

