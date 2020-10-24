First Heartland Consultants Inc. Acquires 94 Shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,391 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in McDonald's by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald's by 1.1% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald's by 2.4% in the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald's by 1.6% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of McDonald's by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,927 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on McDonald's from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McDonald's from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on McDonald's from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on McDonald's from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.00.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $228.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67. McDonald's Co. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.39.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald's Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald's’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

