First Heartland Consultants Inc. Acquires 744 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,662 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,018,971 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $18,622,797,000 after acquiring an additional 479,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,602,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,565,183,000 after acquiring an additional 849,675 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,571,883 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,496,723,000 after acquiring an additional 364,122 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 24.7% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,699,573 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,785,779,000 after acquiring an additional 929,423 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,820,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,071,509,000 after acquiring an additional 118,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $543.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $335.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $522.93 and its 200 day moving average is $412.01. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $589.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 49,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.51, for a total value of $27,524,949.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 16,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.54, for a total transaction of $9,286,426.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,854 shares in the company, valued at $73,938,565.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,654 shares of company stock worth $110,671,595. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $392.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BofA Securities boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. New Street Research cut shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, 140166 boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $522.19.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

