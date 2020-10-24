FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

FINV has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group downgraded FinVolution Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $2.20 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup cut FinVolution Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

FINV stock opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.84. FinVolution Group has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $3.11.

FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $256.25 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in FinVolution Group by 33.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in FinVolution Group by 83,513.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 183,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 182,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the second quarter valued at about $202,000.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates in the online consumer finance industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

