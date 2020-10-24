FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
FINV has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group downgraded FinVolution Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $2.20 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup cut FinVolution Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.
FINV stock opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.84. FinVolution Group has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $3.11.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in FinVolution Group by 33.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in FinVolution Group by 83,513.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 183,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 182,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the second quarter valued at about $202,000.
FinVolution Group Company Profile
FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates in the online consumer finance industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.
