Finlay Minerals Ltd. (FYL.V) (CVE:FYL) Stock Price Down 8%

Shares of Finlay Minerals Ltd. (FYL.V) (CVE:FYL) dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 71,505 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 85,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The stock has a market cap of $2.80 million and a PE ratio of -110.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07.

About Finlay Minerals Ltd. (FYL.V) (CVE:FYL)

Finlay Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metal deposits in northern British Columbia, Canada. It focuses on the exploration for gold-rich copper porphyry, epithermal gold, and mesothermal silver-copper targets, as well as lead, zinc, arsenic, bismuth, and tellurium deposits.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Finlay Minerals Ltd. (FYL.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finlay Minerals Ltd. (FYL.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.