Financial Comparison: Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) and CXJ Group (NYSE:ECXJ)

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) and CXJ Group (OTCMKTS:ECXJ) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Manchester United has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CXJ Group has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Manchester United and CXJ Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manchester United -1.58% 0.20% 0.06% CXJ Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Manchester United and CXJ Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manchester United 0 0 1 0 3.00 CXJ Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Manchester United presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.70%. Given Manchester United’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Manchester United is more favorable than CXJ Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.2% of Manchester United shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of CXJ Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Manchester United and CXJ Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manchester United $830.29 million 0.70 $24.43 million $0.32 44.75 CXJ Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Manchester United has higher revenue and earnings than CXJ Group.

Summary

Manchester United beats CXJ Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand. The company also markets and sells sports apparel, training and leisure wear, and other clothing featuring the Manchester United brand; and sells other licensed products, such as coffee mugs and bed spreads featuring the Manchester United brand and trademarks, as well as distributes these products through Manchester United branded retail centers and e-commerce platforms, and through the company's partners' wholesale distribution channels. In addition, it distributes live football content directly, as well as through commercial partners; broadcasts television rights relating to the Premier League, Union of European Football Associations competitions, and other competitions; and delivers Manchester United programming through MUTV television channel to territories worldwide. Further, the company offers a direct to consumer subscription mobile application in 167 territories; and operates Old Trafford, a sports venue with 74,989 seats. Manchester United plc was founded in 1878 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom. Manchester United plc is a subsidiary of Red Football LLC.

About CXJ Group

CXJ Group Co., Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated event and entertainment company in the United States. It engages in sports management, multipurpose events center development, facility and venue management and marketing, and venue ticketing operations. The company operates and manages a minor professional hockey league known as the Central Hockey League, which consists of 18 teams located in mid-market communities in the central, western, and southern regions of the United States. It also develops multipurpose events centers in mid-market communities; and promotes, markets, and sells various services related to multipurpose entertainment facilities, including facility naming rights, luxury suite sales, premium seat license sales, and facility sponsorship agreements. In addition, the company provides ticketing services for the multipurpose events centers, entertainment venues, theaters, concert halls, and other facilities and event coordinators by way of box office, outlet, phone, Internet, and print-at-home service that utilizes distribution outlets; and offers multipurpose events center operational services, such as administrative oversight in the areas of facility/property management and finance, event bookings, and food and beverage, as well as manages facility food service operations. The company was formerly known as Global Entertainment Corp. and changed its name to CXJ Group Co., Limited in August 2019. CXJ Group Co., Limited was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

