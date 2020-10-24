Financial Comparison: Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) & Insulet (OTCMKTS:PODD)

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) and Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Insulet and Biostage’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insulet $738.20 million 22.18 $11.60 million $0.19 1,312.58 Biostage N/A N/A -$8.33 million N/A N/A

Insulet has higher revenue and earnings than Biostage.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Insulet and Biostage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insulet 1 10 8 0 2.37 Biostage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insulet currently has a consensus price target of $223.88, indicating a potential downside of 10.23%. Given Insulet’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Insulet is more favorable than Biostage.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Biostage shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Insulet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Biostage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Insulet has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biostage has a beta of -0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Insulet and Biostage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insulet 2.20% 10.96% 1.81% Biostage N/A -929.18% -400.56%

Summary

Insulet beats Biostage on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod. It sells its products primarily through independent distributors and pharmacy channels, as well as directly in the United States, Canada, Europe, Israel, and internationally. Insulet Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

About Biostage

Biostage, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing bioengineered organ implants based on its Cellframe technology. The company's Cellframe technology comprises a biocompatible scaffold that is seeded with the recipient's own stem cells. It is developing its Cellframe technology to treat life-threatening conditions of the esophagus, bronchus, or trachea. The company was formerly known as Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Biostage, Inc. in March 2016. Biostage, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.

