Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on December 28th

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the information technology services provider on Monday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

Fidelity National Information Services has raised its dividend by 34.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $144.40 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $158.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,805.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.95 and a 200 day moving average of $139.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens raised Fidelity National Information Services to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $164.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.48.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $3,159,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 4,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $597,458.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,244.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,365 shares of company stock worth $7,686,182. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

