Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Sells $7,720,641.12 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $7,720,641.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,854,712.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 12th, Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $11,679,731.24.

On Monday, October 5th, Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.14, for a total transaction of $8,874,491.12.

On Monday, September 28th, Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total transaction of $8,331,720.08.

On Monday, September 21st, Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $8,339,104.72.

On Monday, September 14th, Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $7,577,563.72.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $7,473,255.68.

On Monday, August 31st, Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.08, for a total value of $8,407,412.64.

On Monday, August 24th, Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $7,812,026.04.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Artur Bergman sold 67,733 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $5,359,034.96.

On Monday, August 17th, Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $7,182,485.48.

NYSE:FSLY opened at $76.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.72 and a current ratio of 13.72. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $136.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.47 and a 200-day moving average of $67.67.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Fastly had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.65 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fastly in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Fastly from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Fastly by 6,880.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastly during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Fastly in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Fastly by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

