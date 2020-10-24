Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $116.70

Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $116.70 and last traded at $116.60, with a volume of 8439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.35.

EXR has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.07.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.79% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $279.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.77%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $266,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,573,972. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.99, for a total transaction of $9,179,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 181,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,642,841.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,505 shares of company stock worth $11,743,887. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $826,061,000 after buying an additional 168,837 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,388,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,577,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,176,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,390,000 after buying an additional 102,142 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,348,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,926,000 after buying an additional 318,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,580,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,999,000 after buying an additional 528,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

