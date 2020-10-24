Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) and inTEST (NASDAQ:INTT) Head to Head Analysis

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) and inTEST (NYSE:INTT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Exfo and inTEST, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exfo 0 5 1 0 2.17 inTEST 0 0 0 0 N/A

Exfo currently has a consensus target price of $3.67, indicating a potential upside of 27.31%. Given Exfo’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Exfo is more favorable than inTEST.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.0% of Exfo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of inTEST shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Exfo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of inTEST shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Exfo and inTEST’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exfo -3.59% -2.17% -1.25% inTEST 0.75% 3.68% 2.72%

Volatility and Risk

Exfo has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, inTEST has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Exfo and inTEST’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exfo $265.58 million 0.60 -$9.54 million ($0.03) -96.00 inTEST $60.66 million 0.77 $2.32 million $0.34 13.19

inTEST has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exfo. Exfo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than inTEST, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

inTEST beats Exfo on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exfo

EXFO Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms. The company also provides lab and manufacturing testing network protocol testing products, network simulation and load testing products, optical benchtop kits, optical communication analyzers, optical light sources, optical power meters, optical spectrum analyzers, switch and utility modules, test platforms, variable attenuators, tunable filters, and optical component testers; and monitoring and assurance products, such as fiber monitoring, network probe, network topology management, monitoring and troubleshooting, RAN optimization, and real-time analytics. In addition, it offers mobile portfolio that consists of network simulators and optical radio frequency test solutions for turning up and troubleshooting fiber-based mobile networks; PC-centric and open-ended platforms with cloud-based software applications; and Internet protocol assurance services, as well as testing services for 2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, and 5G mobile networks. The company sells products through its direct sales force, sales representatives, and distributors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. EXFO Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation supplies precision-engineered solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream products that are used in the semi market as a stand-alone temperature management tool, or in various electronic test applications; ThermoChambers; Thermal Platforms; Thermonics temperature conditioning products that provide tempered gas or fluid to enable customers to maintain desired thermal conditions within their tool or process; and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems for annealing, bonding, brazing, curing, forging, heat treating, melting, shrink-fitting, soldering, and testing. The EMS segment provides in2, Cobal, and LS series manipulators that hold various test heads and enable an operator to reposition a test head for alternate use with various probers or handlers on a test floor; and docking hardware products, which protect the interface contacts and ensure proper repeatable and precise alignment between the test head's interface board and the prober's probing assembly or the handler's test socket. This segment also offers tester interfaces that provide electrical connections between the tester and the wafer prober or integrated circuit (IC) handler to carry the electrical signals between the tester and the probe card on the prober or the test socket on the handler. Its products are used in production testing of wafers and specialized packaged ICs in back-end testing by semiconductor manufacturers. The company markets and sells its products to semiconductor manufacturers, semiconductor test subcontractors, third-party foundries, test and assembly providers, and original equipment manufacturers. inTEST Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

