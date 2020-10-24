exactEarth (TSE:XCT) Shares Gap Down to $0.84

exactEarth Ltd (TSE:XCT) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.84, but opened at $0.76. exactEarth shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 2,900 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $17.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 680.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.53.

exactEarth Company Profile (TSE:XCT)

exactEarth Ltd. provides maritime vessel data for ship tracking and maritime situational awareness solutions worldwide. It offers exactAIS, a data service that provides access to the AIS messages captured by the exactView satellite constellation; exactAIS Archive that gives customers access to the satellite AIS historical data; and exactEarth ShipView, a Web-based viewing tool that allows users to see all the ship positions.

