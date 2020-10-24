EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ESLOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Societe Generale raised EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. HSBC upgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Get EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme alerts:

Shares of ESLOY opened at $68.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.21 and its 200 day moving average is $64.59. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $48.79 and a 12-month high of $80.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 46.64 and a beta of 0.83.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Wholesale segment engages in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of luxury and sports eyewear.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.