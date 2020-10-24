Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $54.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Equity Residential from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank cut Equity Residential from a sector outperform rating to a sector underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised Equity Residential from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.95.

EQR stock opened at $51.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.62. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $49.62 and a 52-week high of $89.55.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.13). Equity Residential had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $653.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

