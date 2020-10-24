Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) will post ($0.34) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.29). Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 177.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.03) to ($1.65). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENTA shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.86.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 264,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 93,476 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 179.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 136,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 87,381 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,695,000 after acquiring an additional 77,071 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,931,000. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the second quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 763,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,315,000 after acquiring an additional 62,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $43.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.16 million, a P/E ratio of 548.19 and a beta of 0.43. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $67.88.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

