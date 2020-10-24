ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENGGY opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $14.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.82.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

