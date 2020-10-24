EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Price Target Raised to $6.20

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $6.10 to $6.20 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EMCORE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered EMCORE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

NASDAQ EMKR opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11. EMCORE has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $3.97.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 23.14% and a negative net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $27.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.05 million. Equities analysts predict that EMCORE will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EMCORE news, Director Stephen L. Domenik purchased 10,000 shares of EMCORE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 54,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,340.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 14,237 shares of company stock valued at $48,897 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMKR. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in EMCORE in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in EMCORE by 23.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in EMCORE by 20.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 7,428 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in EMCORE by 12.9% in the second quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 130,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 14,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in EMCORE by 37.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers for the CATV, satellite communications, and wireless markets.

