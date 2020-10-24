Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Major Shareholder Purchases $108,732.00 in Stock

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 8,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

On Thursday, October 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 263,944 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.78 per share, with a total value of $3,373,204.32.

On Thursday, October 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 26,611 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.61 per share, with a total value of $335,564.71.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 131,563 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,651,115.65.

Shares of EFT stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $14.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $138,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $178,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 42.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 44,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.