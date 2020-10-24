Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Hits New 52-Week High at $88.53

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $88.53 and last traded at $88.39, with a volume of 26077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.92.
DNKN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.35. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.87.
In related news, insider Karen Raskopf sold 46,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $3,194,837.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,724.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,076.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,680 shares of company stock valued at $6,742,991. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dunkin' Brands Group by 14.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dunkin' Brands Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Dunkin' Brands Group during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in Dunkin' Brands Group during the third quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dunkin' Brands Group during the third quarter worth about $1,624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.
About Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN)
Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.
