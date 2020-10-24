Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Hits New 52-Week High at $88.53

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $88.53 and last traded at $88.39, with a volume of 26077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.92.

DNKN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

Get Dunkin' Brands Group alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.35. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.87.

Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $287.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.52 million. Dunkin' Brands Group had a net margin of 16.79% and a negative return on equity of 38.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Karen Raskopf sold 46,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $3,194,837.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,724.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,076.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,680 shares of company stock valued at $6,742,991. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dunkin' Brands Group by 14.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dunkin' Brands Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Dunkin' Brands Group during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in Dunkin' Brands Group during the third quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dunkin' Brands Group during the third quarter worth about $1,624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

About Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin' Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin' Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.