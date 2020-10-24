DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DS Smith Plc is a manufacturer of corrugated products primarily in Europe. The company’s division consists of paper, plastics, packaging and recycling. DS Smith Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DITHF. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded DS Smith from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded DS Smith to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.75.

OTCMKTS:DITHF opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.65. DS Smith has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

