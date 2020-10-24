Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DELTA APPAREL is a vertical manufacturer of knitwear products for the entire family. Our company purchases cotton direct from the field and through a stringently controlled process produces finished apparel for the domestic and international market place. The products we manufacture are sold under our brands of Delta Pro-Weight, Delta Magnum Weight, Healthknit and Quail Hollow Sportswear. In addition, Delta Apparel, Inc. also produces finished products for America’s leading retailers, corporate industry programs and sports licensed apparel marketers. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered Delta Apparel from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DLA opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. Delta Apparel has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $31.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.35.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($2.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.45) by $0.87. The company had revenue of $71.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.10 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Apparel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,240 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Apparel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 28,860 shares during the last quarter.

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of lifestyle active wear apparel and related accessory products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It markets, distributes, manufactures, and sells unembellished knit apparel under the Soffe, Delta Platinum, Delta Pro Weight, and Delta Magnum Weight brands to various large licensed screen printers and small independent businesses.

