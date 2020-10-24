Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 58.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 58.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

DAL stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $62.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $409,400.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,523.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $792,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,127 shares of company stock worth $1,723,900. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.