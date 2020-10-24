Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO Sells $10,770,483.90 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 96,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total value of $10,770,483.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 508,335 shares in the company, valued at $56,857,269.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $102.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74. The firm has a market cap of $30.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,104.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.32. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Datadog had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $140.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis.

DDOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Datadog from $65.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Datadog presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 362.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,236,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,806,553 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,963,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 562.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,224,000 after purchasing an additional 588,106 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,407,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,406,000 after purchasing an additional 432,022 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Datadog by 518.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 497,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,229,000 after buying an additional 416,835 shares during the period. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

