Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Darling Ingredients Inc. is a provider of rendering, cooking oil and bakery waste recycling and recovery solutions. It collects and transforms all aspects of animal by-product streams into broadly used and specialty ingredients, such as gelatin, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstock, green energy, natural casings and hides. The Company also provides grease trap services to food service establishments, environmental services to food processors and sells restaurant cooking oil delivery and collection equipment. Darling Ingredients Inc., formerly known as Darling International Inc., is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CSFB assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.70.

DAR stock opened at $45.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.09. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $48.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $848.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.12 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dirk Kloosterboer sold 77,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $2,523,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,448 shares in the company, valued at $6,787,066.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $1,319,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 918,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,309,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,500 shares of company stock worth $4,173,000 in the last three months. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 18.0% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 240,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,649,000 after buying an additional 36,571 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 11.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.3% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darling Ingredients (DAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.