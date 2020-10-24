Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DANOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Danone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Danone from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Danone from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danone in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of DANOY opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. Danone has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.42. The company has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

