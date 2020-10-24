CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.92

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.92 and last traded at $8.88, with a volume of 21642 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.13.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.57.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. Research analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 1,070.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 9,513 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 215.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 17,079 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 698.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 11,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

