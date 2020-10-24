CWH Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

CWH Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,424 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 113.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 15,858 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 7,433 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 8,145 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 41.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 12,992 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WBA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.19.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $38.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 76.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.27 and a 200-day moving average of $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.36 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.